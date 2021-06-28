Landbox Market Cap Reaches $1.33 Million (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $220,445.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00046439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00138838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00164299 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,917.40 or 1.01065232 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

