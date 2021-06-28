Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

LSTR opened at $160.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.17 and a 1-year high of $182.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.95.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

