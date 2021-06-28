LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Earns Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $49.95 and a 52 week high of $80.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.08.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.