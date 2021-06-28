Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC cut its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 98.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,802 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at $398,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $8,041,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 77,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,961,000 after buying an additional 61,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

CTRE opened at $23.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

