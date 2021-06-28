Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $171.19 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,215,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,878 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up approximately 5.4% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Digital Realty Trust worth $171,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLR opened at $152.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

