Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Invests $23.74 Million in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,087,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,744,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of OUT opened at $24.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.90. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.