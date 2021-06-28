Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Sells 336,470 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,470 shares during the period. Regency Centers accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Regency Centers worth $54,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 36.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,521 shares of company stock worth $3,142,997. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of REG opened at $65.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.28.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

