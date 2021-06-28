Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) PT Raised to $62.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.13.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.06. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $186,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,516 shares in the company, valued at $22,514,529.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $47,941.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,039.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,628 shares of company stock valued at $4,220,584. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.