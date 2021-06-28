Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 1,588.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several research analysts have commented on LGGNY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

LGGNY stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $18.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,189. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.9764 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 9.69%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.10%.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.