Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 8,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 116,700 shares.The stock last traded at $10.19 and had previously closed at $10.18.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

