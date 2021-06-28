Linker Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,026.00 (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. Over the last week, Linker Coin has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $1,026.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00055191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $230.43 or 0.00666952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00039022 BTC.

About Linker Coin

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

