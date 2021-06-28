Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:PPPS) Critical Review

RTCORE (OTCMKTS:PPPS) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares RTCORE and Liquidity Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTCORE N/A N/A N/A Liquidity Services 6.98% 20.28% 11.01%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for RTCORE and Liquidity Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Liquidity Services has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 24.45%. Given Liquidity Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than RTCORE.

Volatility & Risk

RTCORE has a beta of 11.55, meaning that its share price is 1,055% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.8% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of RTCORE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RTCORE and Liquidity Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Liquidity Services $205.94 million 3.73 -$3.77 million $0.12 182.00

RTCORE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liquidity Services.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats RTCORE on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RTCORE

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables corporations to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com marketplace for corporations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus, salvage capital assets, and scrap material; secondipity.com that provides consumers a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity; and machinio.com, a search engine for used machinery and equipment. The company's marketplaces provide professional buyers access to supply of new, surplus, and scrap assets presented with digital images and other product information; and enables corporate and government sellers to enhance their financial return on assets by providing a liquid marketplace and value-added services. It offers products from industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, fleet and transportation equipment, and heavy and specialty equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

