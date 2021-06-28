Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,156,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,865,000 after buying an additional 60,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,230,000 after purchasing an additional 76,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $94,979,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,469,000 after purchasing an additional 560,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

LYV opened at $92.60 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

