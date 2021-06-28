LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 389,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,960,000 after buying an additional 71,289 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $680,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

AECOM stock opened at $63.93 on Monday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -138.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

