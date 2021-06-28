LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $335,000 Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 17.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $46,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $45.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

