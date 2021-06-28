LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,692,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Quidel in the first quarter worth approximately $16,875,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Quidel by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after acquiring an additional 116,460 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quidel by 683.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 86,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quidel by 15.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,818,000 after acquiring an additional 75,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $119.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.63. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.24 million. Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

