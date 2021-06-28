LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,506 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $4,280,715.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at $22,283,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $17.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.40. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

