Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Stock Holdings Increased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 293.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lufax were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Rowe initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

LU opened at $12.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

