Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mack-Cali recently announced the sale of its River Centre portfolio in Red Bank, NJ, for $84 million to First Mile Properties. This sale comes as part of the company’s strategy to sell non-core sub-urban office assets and use the proceeds toward the repayment of its debt. Further, investments in Hudson River waterfront properties have enhanced asset quality and will help Mack-Cali to capture the growing demand for highly-amenitized office space. A diversified tenant base also acts as a tailwind. Also, its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, Mack-Cali’s substantially-leveraged balance sheet limits its strength to withstand any future credit crisis and unexpected negative externalities. Moreover, in a move to preserve its financial flexibility amid the uncertainties, quarterly dividends remain suspended.”

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.92. Mack-Cali Realty has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $17.94.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $163,517.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,410.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 470,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,491 over the last ninety days. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,200,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,776,000 after buying an additional 545,890 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,252,000 after buying an additional 70,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,572,000 after buying an additional 146,257 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 1,292,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,012,000 after buying an additional 847,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,213,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,123,000 after buying an additional 24,604 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Read More: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mack-Cali Realty (CLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.