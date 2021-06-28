Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.8% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 170,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1,978.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 20,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $38.22 on Monday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

