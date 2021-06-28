MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in MacroGenics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 6,027,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after acquiring an additional 123,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,207,000 after buying an additional 678,774 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,102,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,678,000 after buying an additional 430,499 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1,751.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,706,000 after buying an additional 1,179,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 947,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,163,000 after buying an additional 62,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $26.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,724. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.28.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MGNX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

