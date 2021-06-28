MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

MAG stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 654,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 536.38 and a beta of 1.05. MAG Silver has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $24.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MAG Silver by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in MAG Silver by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MAG Silver by 883.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

