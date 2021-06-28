Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will announce $9.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.50 billion. Magna International posted sales of $4.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 123.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year sales of $40.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.58 billion to $41.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $44.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.20 billion to $45.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Magna International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Magna International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 1,772.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGA traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,701. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Magna International has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $104.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

