Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $101.16

Shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$101.16 and last traded at C$101.16, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$100.09.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The stock has a market cap of C$950.85 million and a PE ratio of 14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$87.49.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

