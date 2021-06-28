Maker Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $108.58 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for $2,264.52 or 0.06554459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maker has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and $108.58 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00055191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.43 or 0.00666952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00039022 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

MKR is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,351 coins. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

