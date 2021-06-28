Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,800 shares, a growth of 456.6% from the May 31st total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,768.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAWHF remained flat at $$2.54 during midday trading on Monday. Man Wah has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

