Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,800 shares, a growth of 456.6% from the May 31st total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,768.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAWHF remained flat at $$2.54 during midday trading on Monday. Man Wah has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27.
About Man Wah
Featured Story: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.