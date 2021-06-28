Mask Network (MASK) Price Down 10.9% This Week

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $48.43 million and approximately $13.94 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.78 or 0.00011051 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00019895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.57 or 0.00607478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00037445 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,826,666 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap.

Mask Network Coin Trading

