Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,755 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after acquiring an additional 367,715 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 483,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB opened at $26.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.