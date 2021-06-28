Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 10,992 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,992 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.10% of Alphatec worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphatec by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,036,000 after buying an additional 450,287 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,875,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,688,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after buying an additional 1,087,868 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,677,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alphatec by 7,934.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after buying an additional 1,006,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

ATEC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $405,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,008,361 shares in the company, valued at $16,365,699.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,572 shares of company stock worth $1,274,982. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.