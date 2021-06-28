Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $39,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $280,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after buying an additional 2,062,143 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after buying an additional 1,655,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,263,000 after buying an additional 1,522,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,795,000 after buying an additional 1,096,959 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXIM opened at $102.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.05. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.61 and a 12-month high of $104.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

