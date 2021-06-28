McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stake Lessened by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of MKC opened at $87.28 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

