Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Medifast by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Medifast in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,929,000 after buying an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,327,000 after buying an additional 90,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,931,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $276.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.44. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $281.41.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MED shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $2,320,957.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,284,324.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 7,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.12, for a total transaction of $1,990,048.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,210,336.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,939 shares of company stock worth $6,219,458 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

