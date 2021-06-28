Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after buying an additional 22,510 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 65.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $5,470,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 116.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 79.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMC opened at $80.24 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

