Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $228.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.06. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.57.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

