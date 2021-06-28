Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.09 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $152.21 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

In related news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

