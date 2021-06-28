Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $960,000 Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after buying an additional 739,568 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,919,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,117,000 after acquiring an additional 452,136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,782,000 after acquiring an additional 189,027 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,753,000 after acquiring an additional 431,132 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $501,539,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $235.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.29.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.