Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $523.15 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.61 and a 12-month high of $525.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.34, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.86.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $3,848,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPAM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

