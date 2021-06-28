Method Finance Market Cap Reaches $1.16 Million (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 28th. During the last week, Method Finance has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. Method Finance has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $12,130.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00054905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00020376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.93 or 0.00662579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00038913 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,596,930 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

