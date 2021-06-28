Mettalex Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Mettalex has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mettalex coin can now be purchased for $4.04 or 0.00011669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mettalex has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00046019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00142023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00163939 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,665.67 or 1.00100301 BTC.

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com

Buying and Selling Mettalex

