MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

MFA Financial has decreased its dividend by 59.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MFA Financial has a payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.73. MFA Financial has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MFA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

