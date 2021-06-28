M&G (LON:MNG) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

M&G (LON:MNG) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 220 ($2.87). HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MNG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 223.86 ($2.92).

Get M&G alerts:

LON MNG opened at GBX 232.60 ($3.04) on Monday. M&G has a 52-week low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 231.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.28.

In other M&G news, insider John W. Foley sold 6,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total transaction of £14,364.15 ($18,766.85). Also, insider Clive Adamson acquired 500 shares of M&G stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,185 ($1,548.21).

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.