Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,293 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 509,740 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 100,603 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.8% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 57,018 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 15,736 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $265.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.27. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $267.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Argus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.18.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.