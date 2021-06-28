Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $154,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after acquiring an additional 934,847 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,801,000 after acquiring an additional 931,672 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after acquiring an additional 358,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,005,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,138,000 after acquiring an additional 270,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $170.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.63 and a fifty-two week high of $172.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,036,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.82.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

