Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.28. Mimecast posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MIME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,449,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 905,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500,688.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,531,142 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mimecast by 393.4% in the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after buying an additional 983,600 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,137,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after purchasing an additional 642,278 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 53.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after purchasing an additional 606,886 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $32,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

