Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $75.11 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.53, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

