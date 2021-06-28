Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 864.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.53.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total transaction of $3,140,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,662 shares of company stock valued at $30,998,942 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $362.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $374.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

