Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.97 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,518 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,670,000 after buying an additional 2,839,058 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 248,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 265,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 54,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

KEY stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.