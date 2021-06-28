Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,686 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Ormat Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,623,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,133 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,027,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,767,000 after buying an additional 522,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 489.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,956,000 after buying an additional 232,175 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 372.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 283,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after acquiring an additional 223,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $68.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.32. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. Equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORA shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

