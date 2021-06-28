Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.92 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for $49.93 or 0.00145494 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $30.92 million and $71,620.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00044182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00121928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00164808 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,438.44 or 1.00361592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002848 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 619,260 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars.

