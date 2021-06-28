Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.49% of Mitek Systems worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

MITK traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.18. 2,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,543. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $825.78 million, a P/E ratio of 87.59 and a beta of 0.28.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

